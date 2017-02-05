Demonstrators march in Janesville Sunday against Obamacare repeal

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The area in front of House Speaker Paul Ryan's (R-WI) Janesville's district office has seen some demonstration activity for the second day in a row.

Following a protest there yesterday regarding the White House's restrictive immigration policies, more than a hundred people gathered again Sunday afternoon to express hope that the Affordable Care Act will not be repealed or replaced.

Ryan has been a leader in calls for repeal of the law popularly known as Obamacare. It was enacted by President Barack Obama on March 23, 2010.

The New York Times has reported that more than 9.2 million people signed up for care on the national exchange (healthcare.gov) as of the latest deadline in 2017.

Danette Schmidt of Twin Lakes organized today's activity. "I just can't sit around while our country falls apart," she says.

She adds that the demonstrators for Sunday's event came from all over Wisconsin.