Madison restaurant helps local refugees by hosting benefit brunches

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison restaurant owner is giving back to the local refugee community by hosting a benefit brunch Sunday afternoon.

The owner of Layla's Persian Food, Laila Borokhim, invited several refugee women from Iraq and Syria into her kitchen to serve up inspired dishes from their respective countries.

"I got the idea from a Canadian restaurant that was doing pop-ups with Syrian refugee cooks and I thought why don't we do that here?," said Borokhim, who is the daughter of an Iranian immigrant.

Borokhim collaborated with the Jewish Social Services of Madison to help start the brunch and get the refugee women resettled.

The brunch comes at a time when President Donald Trump's policy towards refugees in seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, has banned them from entering the United States.

"If we had this situation, 30 or 40 years ago, I wouldn't live here," Borokhim said.

Due to limited seating and high interest, many customers have had to wait up to an hour to eat, while others ordered the food to go.

J.S.S. Executive Director Dawn Berney says the brunch gives the refugee women an opportunity to do what they love to do.

"Food is so important to our lives, there isn't a better way than bringing people together for a meal to show that we really are all the same," said Berney.

Many customers came not only for the food but the "special message" that the brunch spread to the community.

"The feeling that, we're in a welcoming environment that embraces all cultures and all walks of life," said Maeraj Sheikh, who plans to come back next week. "[The food] is delicious, this is like homemade food, it's really good."

"Eat with other people, who are not like you, and then you might find that you have a lot more in common than you would think," said Borokhim.

Layla's will continue to host the "benefit brunch" every weekend, both Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as long as there is interest.