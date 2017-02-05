In an about face, Walker now looking to increase public school spending

MADISON (WKOW) --- Wisconsin public schools could be getting a big boost from Governor Scott walker's next budget.

This week he is expected to announce details that could bring hundreds of millions more to schools after big cuts since he took office.

Walker is proposing putting an additional $649 million back into K-12 schools.

“Anytime we can get more money in schools, that's a good thing. And this is a large amount of money we're talking about, which is even a better thing,” said State Senator Jon Erpenbach, (D) Middleton.

This is a stark contrast from the same Governor Walker who cut school funding by $700 million in 2012.

“We knew that education took some hits during that time. And now that it looks as if we'll have that money, that extra money in the budget. I think it's right to put that back into education,” said Scott Grabins, Chairman of the Republican Party of Dane County.

Erpenbach said he's happy to see additional funds allocated for schools, but wonders where the money will come from.

“Is the money real? Are we playing with fake money here? The governor could have moved various pots of money. So in the end, we may end up in a deficit, which we don't want here in the state of Wisconsin.”

Erpenbach is also concerned about how the money will be allocated.

“Is this a situation where the suburban schools are going to get a disproportionally more than the rural and urban schools? Because rural and urban school districts, but especially rural school districts, really need money right now,” Erpenbach said.

“I know that within his entire proposal, I think he's looking at putting money, I think it's somewhere in the neighborhood of $200 per pupil back each over the next two years, or something like that, for the public school system,” Grabins said.

The about-face on education spending may be more than just a coincidence. Walker is expected to announce his bid for re-election this week.

“It's pretty simple. There will be all sorts of goodies for all sorts of interest groups out there, as he's trying to curry favors to get re-elected,” Erpenbach said.