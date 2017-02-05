Patriots rally from 25-point deficit, win Super Bowl LI in first-ever overtime finish

Eric Thames hit his 13th homer of the year in a five-run first inning, Keon Broxton drove in four runs and finished a double short of the cycle, and the Milwaukee Brewers outslugged the Boston Red Sox 11-7 on Tuesday night.More >>
After ending the regular season with a (17-7) overall record the Wisconsin men's tennis team has qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010.More >>
The Badgers softball team has drawn the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin will face 11th-seeded Iowa in the opening round on Thursday night at about 6 p.m. CT in Ann Arbor, MI.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team balanced offensive firepower with a strong defensive front, securing the Big Ten series sweep over Maryland with a 5-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Maryland Softball Stadium.More >>
Wisconsin head men's basketball coach Greg Gard and his wife Michelle hosted a Garding Against Cancer inaugural event at the Kohl Center Saturday night to continue to raise funds for cancer research.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to meet with Vladimir Putin's top diplomat at the White House, officials say, marking the highest level contact with Russia of the American leader's young presidency.More >>
People who live near the Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Sauk County might not be getting a new drinking water system as promised.More >>
Wisconsin lawmakers taking turns chiming in Tuesday evening after President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, ousting the nations top law enforcement official after allegations began surfacing that Trumps team had been in cahoots with Russia while on the campaign trail.More >>
In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.More >>
A Beloit Night Club trying to get its liquor license back is denied by the Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee.More >>
A troubled state loan program Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) ordered shut down just two years ago will soon be coming back at his request.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Snapchap fans rejoicing Tuesday after the company announced Limitless Snaps.More >>
State lawmakers are working on a bill that would further protect your identity when using a gas pump or ATM.More >>
A bill that would have prevented Wisconsin's presidential election recount is gaining momentum in the state LegislatureMore >>
Tuesday U.S. Senator from Wisconsin Tammy Baldwin, along with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will reintroduce a bill that prevents certain pensions from being cut.More >>
