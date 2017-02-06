Meteor seen across Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa & Indiana - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Meteor seen across Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa & Indiana

Courtesy: Lisle, IL Police Dept. Courtesy: Lisle, IL Police Dept.
Courtesy: Thomas Pozarski/Plover, WI Courtesy: Thomas Pozarski/Plover, WI
NWS Milwaukee NWS Milwaukee

MADISON (WKOW) -- Social media lit up overnight as many people reported seeing a meteor in Wisconsin and other Midwestern states. 

The National Weather Service out of Milwaukee posted on Twitter around 1:43 a.m. Monday, "several reports of a bright flash and possible meteor recently. Did you see it?"

The NWS in Chicago also posted on Twitter, "Lots of reports of a meteor from Iowa across Wisconsin, Illinois into Indiana. Did you notice anything? Any get a picture or video of it?"

People responded to NWS with video and their accounts of what they saw, most describing seeing the bright light, then a loud boom.

The Lisle, Illinois police department caught the so-called meteor on a squad's dash cam. The time stamp on the video is 1:25 a.m. February 6, 2017.

Other videos shared were from traffic cameras, security cameras and others who happened to be recording things for social media.

