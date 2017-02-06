Fitchburg police search for suspect in weapons violation

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Fitchburg police are investigating what they call a "weapons violation" after someone was hit with a metal object, possibly a gun.

Officers got the call to the 2900 block of King James Way on February 2 around 8:12 p.m. A victim had been struck with something metal. Police say it was possibly a firearm.

The victim received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries. The victim described the suspect as a "younger black male wearing black pants and a black jacket."

Police say the suspect left the area in an unknown direction. A City of Madison K9 officer tried to track him down, but the suspect has not been located.

Police believe the victim was specifically targeted by the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.