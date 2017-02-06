Fitchburg police search for suspect in weapons violation

Medscape named Madison as the second best place to practice medicine in the country.More >>
Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'neal plans to run for sheriff in 2020, according to Sports Illustrated.More >>
In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.More >>
CLYDE TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- A semi-truck and trailer managed to get hung up on a guardrail Tuesday evening, shutting down a portion of Hwy 130/133 at the Lone Rock Bridge.More >>
Charges are now filed against a mother accused of letting her 8 year old son steer her SUV while she was under the influence.More >>
A Madison Police is hurt after a suspect ran a light and hit the officer's squad car.More >>
Family members thanked the suburban Milwaukee bus driver who stopped to help a 5 year old who was wandering around by herself.More >>
The city of Milwaukee has reached a tentative $2.3 million settlement with the family of a mentally ill black man who was fatally shot in a 2014 confrontation with a white police officer.More >>
A teenager accused of setting a fire in his high school is headed to trial.More >>
A man says a mountain lion was ten feet from his back door Monday night in Franklin.More >>
Twenty-seven-year-old Zachary Bigelow was charged Tuesday with criminal damage to property and entry into a locked building.More >>
Attorneys for a sex offender convicted in 1990 asked a Dane County judge Tuesday for a new trial for their client, citing new DNA evidence, and flawed testimony from an FBI expert.More >>
