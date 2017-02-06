Middleton man charged with 6th OWI - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Middleton man charged with 6th OWI

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Saturday evening, Middleton Police say they arrested Dartanyan S. Moore on an OWI 6th offense charge.  The 38-year-old is from Middleton.

According to a release from the department, when officers stopped Moore they discovered his driving status was revoked and also displayed signs of impairment.

Following field sobriety testing, Moore was arrested for 6th offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and booked into the Dane County Jail. 

Moore was also issued citations for operating a motor vehicle while revoked and failure to Install an Ignition Interlock Device.

