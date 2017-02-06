High Point Road bridge now closed for months-long construction project

MADISON (WKOW) -- The High Point Road bridge is now closed as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation works on repairs.

Signs indicating "Bridge Out" were put up early Monday morning. Part of Watts Road and D'Onofrio Drive will be closed as well during construction.

Crews are replacing the 49-year-old bridge and widening it to four lanes of traffic. The new bridge will also include a bike path and sidewalk.

The first few days WisDOT tells 27 News work will go slowly as crews will mainly be setting things up. Wednesday is when demolition starts and there will be noise for people who live nearby.

David Layton, with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, also noted safety concerns, highlighted again last month when a backhoe hit the bridge.

""One of the deficiencies with the old structure was it was the lowest height structure on the beltline. So we've had some cases recently where permitted, over height, overweight loads struck the existing bridge. So the new bridge will be about a foot and a half higher than the existing bridge. And it will allow those loads to pass freely underneath," Layton said.

There will also be some late night closures of the Beltline from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. That will start Wednesday into Thursday.

The entire project is expected to be done by September.