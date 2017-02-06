Police: Drunk man drove car into Middleton front yard - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police: Drunk man drove car into Middleton front yard

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested for 5th-offense OWI after driving on someone's front yard Sunday night.

Middleton Police say someone in the 2400 block of Park Street called them at about 10:25 Sunday night and said someone had driven a car onto their front yard.

When police got there, they found the driver was 52-year-old Daniel Driscoll of Madison. Middleton P.D. says Driscoll's slurred speech made them suspect he may be drunk. They performed field sobriety tests and arrested Driscoll for 5th-offense OWI, a felony, and took him to the Dane County Jail.


 

