Waldo Fire Department mourns after firefighter dies in crash

WALDO, Wis. (AP) -- The Waldo Fire Department is in mourning after one of its firefighters died in a weekend crash.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Ryan Moyer was killed in the crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Lyndon. Moyer was driving a pickup truck when it crashed. Two other firefighters were injured.

Authorities say the men were out collecting donations for next month's fire department brat fry.

Moyer had been with the fire department for five years.

Chief Jason Parrish, of the Waldo Fire Department, released the following statement to our Milwaukee affiliate:

"Ryan was a 5 year member of the Waldo Fire Department. His accomplishments with in those 5 years were nothing short of amazing. Ryan was a State Certified firefighter who attended many training opportunities including National Fire Academy classes. Ryan also dedicated himself to energizing our annual fundraisers, remodeling our fire station and helping the department in any way he could. At the time of Ryan’s death he was out collecting donations for the Waldo Fire Department brat fry coming up in March. Ryan held the spirit of brotherhood within the fire service close to his heart. He had many friends within the fire service and would drop everything to help anyone out. Ryan did all this as a pure volunteer never receiving any compensation for his work. Ryan’s dedication and spirit will be sorely missed."

It's not clear what caused the crash, but sheriff's officials are investigating whether speed or alcohol were factors.

Ryan is survived by his wife and young son.