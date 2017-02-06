Woman dies after being struck by three vehicles in Washington Co - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman dies after being struck by three vehicles in Washington Co.

Posted: Updated:
PHOTO: WISN PHOTO: WISN

GERMANTOWN (WKOW) -- WISN in Milwaukee reports a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning in Germantown.

The woman was struck by three vehicles around 6:00 a.m. on County Line Road just east of Pilgrim Road. 

Police say two of the three vehicles remained at the scene and they are looking for the third.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.