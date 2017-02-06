Trump travel ban debated on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning U.S. entry to immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries was the featured topic of debate on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.



Masood Akhtar, an adviser to the local Muslim community, and Van Mobley - a Trump delegate to the Republican National Convention - debated the merits of the temporary ban, which is currently on hold after being struck down by a federal judge.



Host Greg Neumann also spoke with Kim Kaukl, executive director of the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance, about Gov. Scott Walker's (R) proposal to pump more money into rural schools in the 2017-19 state budget.



This edition of Capital City Sunday aired on February 5.