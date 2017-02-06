UPDATE: Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to legalize medical marijuana

IKEA has announced plans to open its first store in Wisconsin.More >>
Medscape named Madison as the second best place to practice medicine in the country.More >>
The DNR in Wisconsin Rapids is monitoring a bear in a tree in a neighborhood area.More >>
Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'neal plans to run for sheriff in 2020, according to Sports Illustrated.More >>
Madison Police say several students were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a fight at La Follette High School.More >>
A Madison Police is hurt after a suspect ran a light and hit the officer's squad car.More >>
Attorneys for a sex offender convicted in 1990 asked a Dane County judge Tuesday for a new trial for their client, citing new DNA evidence, and flawed testimony from an FBI expert.More >>
Family members thanked the suburban Milwaukee bus driver who stopped to help a 5 year old who was wandering around by herself.More >>
The city of Milwaukee has reached a tentative $2.3 million settlement with the family of a mentally ill black man who was fatally shot in a 2014 confrontation with a white police officer.More >>
A teenager accused of setting a fire in his high school is headed to trial.More >>
CLYDE TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- A semi-truck and trailer managed to get hung up on a guardrail Tuesday evening, shutting down a portion of Hwy 130/133 at the Lone Rock Bridge.More >>
People who live near the Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Sauk County might not be getting a new drinking water system as promised.More >>
Messaging apps are posing a threat to minors across the nation. In just two weeks, there have been two cases of sexual assault in southern Wisconsin in which the teen victims met the alleged suspects over social media. But experts say parents may never completely win the battle when it comes to protecting their kids on the apps.More >>
A man says a mountain lion was ten feet from his back door Monday night in Franklin.More >>
