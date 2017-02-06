Wisconsin Up to No. 7 This Week in AP Poll - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -

Greg Gard and the Wisconsin men's basketball team have won seven straight after a 65-60 win against Indiana University of Sunday. The Badgers moved up three spots to No. 7 this week in the Associated Press top-25 weekly poll.

Wisconsin is on top of the Big Ten Conference with a (9-1) conference record. 

The Badgers will play at Nebraska Thursday night.

 1.  Gonzaga  (59)        24-0      1619      1
  2.  Villanova  (6)         22-2      1565      4
  3.  Kansas                  20-3      1446      3
  4.  Louisville               19-4      1411      6
  5.  Oregon                  21-3      1263    13
  6.  Baylor                    20-3      1255      2
  7.  Wisconsin              20-3      1232    10
  8.  North  Carolina      21-4      1145    12
  9.  Arizona                  21-3      1136      5
10.  UCLA                    21-3      1115    11
11.  Cincinnati               21-2        876    14
12.  Virginia                  17-5        875      9
13.  West  Virginia        18-5        861      7
14.  Florida  State         20-4        839    15
15.  Kentucky               18-5        741      8
16.  Purdue                  19-5        537    23
17.  Florida                   18-5        530    24
18.  Duke                      18-5        514    21
19.  South  Carolina     19-4        493    19
20.  Saint  Mary's          21-2        468    18
21.  Maryland                20-3        326    17
22.  Butler                     18-5        285    16
23.  Creighton               20-4        207    22
24.  Xavier                    17-6        144      --
25.  SMU                       20-4        107      --
   Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth (N.J.) 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.
  

