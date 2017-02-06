Chase Anderson, Brewers go to salary arbitration

Eric Thames hit his 13th homer of the year in a five-run first inning, Keon Broxton drove in four runs and finished a double short of the cycle, and the Milwaukee Brewers outslugged the Boston Red Sox 11-7 on Tuesday night.More >>
After ending the regular season with a (17-7) overall record the Wisconsin men's tennis team has qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010.More >>
The Badgers softball team has drawn the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin will face 11th-seeded Iowa in the opening round on Thursday night at about 6 p.m. CT in Ann Arbor, MI.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team balanced offensive firepower with a strong defensive front, securing the Big Ten series sweep over Maryland with a 5-0 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Maryland Softball Stadium.More >>
Wisconsin head men's basketball coach Greg Gard and his wife Michelle hosted a Garding Against Cancer inaugural event at the Kohl Center Saturday night to continue to raise funds for cancer research.More >>
Republicans seem no closer to an agreement on transportation funding, leaving local business owners holding their breath as they hope money to complete the Verona Road construction project is part of the final 2017-19 state budget.More >>
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is rolling out three new specialty license plates. All three will help support charitable organizations. The first plates supports the non-profit 'Boy Scouts of America National Foundation'.More >>
One of the names circulating as a possible replacement to James Comey as Director of the FBI prompted reactions of surprise, concern and even appreciation at the State Capitol Wednesday.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to meet with Vladimir Putin's top diplomat at the White House, officials say, marking the highest level contact with Russia of the American leader's young presidency.More >>
People who live near the Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Sauk County might not be getting a new drinking water system as promised.More >>
Wisconsin lawmakers taking turns chiming in Tuesday evening after President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, ousting the nations top law enforcement official after allegations began surfacing that Trumps team had been in cahoots with Russia while on the campaign trail.More >>
In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.More >>
A Beloit Night Club trying to get its liquor license back is denied by the Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee.More >>
A troubled state loan program Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) ordered shut down just two years ago will soon be coming back at his request.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Snapchap fans rejoicing Tuesday after the company announced Limitless Snaps.More >>
