Badgers Announce Date for Spring Game

A former team captain and standout for the Wisconsin women’s soccer program, Marisa Kresge has been hired as UW’s newest assistant coach, as announced Wednesday by head coach Paula Wilkins.More >>
Freshman Kaitlyn Menz, junior Brooke Wyderski and senior Chloe Miller were all named to the All-Big Ten second team, while junior Kelsey Jenkins was named to the All-Defensive team and senior Sara Novak was recognized as the team’s Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree.More >>
Former Badgers volleyball star Haleigh Nelson will be continuing her athletic career as a beach volleyball player at LSU.More >>
The forward was third on the squad last season in scoring with 32 points in 36 games. He posted a team-best 25 assists and chipped in seven goals during a season that he spent as one of the Badgers’ alternate captains.More >>
Eric Thames hit his 13th homer of the year in a five-run first inning, Keon Broxton drove in four runs and finished a double short of the cycle, and the Milwaukee Brewers outslugged the Boston Red Sox 11-7 on Tuesday night.More >>
Oregon senior mid distance runner Hudson Kugel closes out the season building towards one final race that will name him a state champion, then it's onto the University of Wisconsin to run for the Badgers.More >>
After ending the regular season with a (17-7) overall record the Wisconsin men's tennis team has qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010.More >>
The Packers signed five rookie free agents following their rookie minicamp.More >>
The Badgers softball team has drawn the No. 6 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin will face 11th-seeded Iowa in the opening round on Thursday night at about 6 p.m. CT in Ann Arbor, MI.More >>
A handful of the biggest names on the PGA Champions Tour have committed to playing in the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course. Nick Faldo, John Daly, Billy Andrade, Rocco Mediate, and Duffy Waldorf recently added their names to the list of entrants.More >>
Republicans seem no closer to an agreement on transportation funding, leaving local business owners holding their breath as they hope money to complete the Verona Road construction project is part of the final 2017-19 state budget.More >>
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is rolling out three new specialty license plates. All three will help support charitable organizations. The first plates supports the non-profit 'Boy Scouts of America National Foundation'.More >>
One of the names circulating as a possible replacement to James Comey as Director of the FBI prompted reactions of surprise, concern and even appreciation at the State Capitol Wednesday.More >>
President Donald Trump is set to meet with Vladimir Putin's top diplomat at the White House, officials say, marking the highest level contact with Russia of the American leader's young presidency.More >>
People who live near the Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Sauk County might not be getting a new drinking water system as promised.More >>
Wisconsin lawmakers taking turns chiming in Tuesday evening after President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, ousting the nations top law enforcement official after allegations began surfacing that Trumps team had been in cahoots with Russia while on the campaign trail.More >>
In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI.More >>
A Beloit Night Club trying to get its liquor license back is denied by the Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee.More >>
A troubled state loan program Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) ordered shut down just two years ago will soon be coming back at his request.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Snapchap fans rejoicing Tuesday after the company announced Limitless Snaps.More >>
