Badgers Announce Date for Spring Game

The Wisconsin football team's annual Spring Game will be held on Friday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badger Sports Kids' Fair will start at 5 p.m. in the McClain Center, adjacent to Camp Randall.

The Badgers, who are ranked No. 12 in ESPN.com's "Way-Too-Early 2017 Top 25," return 15 starters from last year's team that went 11-3 and won the Cotton Bowl. UW finished the season ranked ninth in the country in both the Associated Press and coaches polls after beating four teams ranked among the top 12 during the season.

In his two seasons in Madison, head coach Paul Chryst has led Wisconsin to a 21-6 record.

The Badgers will practice 14 times leading up to the Spring Game, beginning on March 14. A spring practice schedule is below, with times TBD.

Wisconsin Football Spring Practice Schedule

March 14 – Practice #1

March 16 – Practice #2

March 26 – Practice #3

March 28 – Practice #4

March 30 – Practice #5

March 31 – Practice #6

April 4 – Practice #7

April 6 – Practice #8

April 7 – Practice #9

April 11 – Practice #10

April 13 – Practice #11

April 14 – Practice #12

April 18 – Practice #13

April 20 – Practice #14

April 21 – Wisconsin Football Spring Game (6:30 p.m.)

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)