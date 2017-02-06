Man detained after bank robbery on Raymond Road

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a suspected bank robbery Monday afternoon.

A man walked into the Old National Bank shortly before 2:30 p.m. and implied he had a weapon, however, none was seen. The suspect got cash and ran. Witnesses who had been in the bank at the time, followed him at a safe distance.

Madison's West District Police Station is very close to the crime scene, so officers arrived quickly. With witnesses pointing to the area where the suspect had run, an immediate arrest was made, in a parking lot across from the bank.

No one was injured and the suspect has been detained and taken to the West District for questioning.