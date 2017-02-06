Movie-prop money continuing to pop up in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say they a pizza delivery driver was given movie prop money Sunday night after taking an order to an apartment in the 5000 block of Camden Rd.

The resident at the address the delivery driver was given told the driver they hadn't ordered a pie.

As the driver was leaving, three teens, all young males, hailed the driver down saying they had ordered the pizza.

The employee was given a $100 bill, and the teens left with $80 in change and the pizza.

When the driver returned to his workplace he realized the $100 bill had "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY" clearly written on it.

In the darkness, outside of the apartment building, he had not seen the warning.

Police warning the public to be mindful of the cash they're carrying and keep an eye out for "fake" money.