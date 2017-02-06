Movie-prop money continuing to pop up in Madison

IKEA has announced plans to open its first store in Wisconsin.More >>
Madison Police say several students were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a fight at La Follette High School.More >>
Medscape named Madison as the second best place to practice medicine in the country.More >>
The bear has finally left the tree.More >>
Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'neal plans to run for sheriff in 2020, according to Sports Illustrated.More >>
A Madison Police is hurt after a suspect ran a light and hit the officer's squad car.More >>
You can learn a lot from nature, and students from three Madison elementary schools had the chance to do just that Wednesday.More >>
The grandmother of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Beloit in 2016 says the chief of police has been a "blessing to the city" since his start.More >>
Republicans seem no closer to an agreement on transportation funding, leaving local business owners holding their breath as they hope money to complete the Verona Road construction project is part of the final 2017-19 state budget.More >>
One of the names circulating as a possible replacement to James Comey as Director of the FBI prompted reactions of surprise, concern and even appreciation at the State Capitol Wednesday.More >>
Madison police say a 13-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center after pointing a BB gun at middle school students who were riding on a Madison Metro bus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Attorneys for a sex offender convicted in 1990 asked a Dane County judge Tuesday for a new trial for their client, citing new DNA evidence, and flawed testimony from an FBI expert.More >>
Family members thanked the suburban Milwaukee bus driver who stopped to help a 5 year old who was wandering around by herself.More >>
The city of Milwaukee has reached a tentative $2.3 million settlement with the family of a mentally ill black man who was fatally shot in a 2014 confrontation with a white police officer.More >>
