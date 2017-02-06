K-9's that bite offenders wouldn't face quarantine, multiple exa - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

K-9's that bite offenders wouldn't face quarantine, multiple exams under new legislation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Law enforcement officers say a state law is keeping their K-9's off the street and costing them a lot of money in the process.

That's why a group of Republican legislators want to change a law that requires K-9's to be quarantined after biting offenders.

Current law states anytime a law enforcement dog bites someone, that dog must be confined when not on duty, until they can be examined by a veterinarian on three separate occasions.
    
Sen. Rob Cowles (R-Green Bay) said that is an undue burden, especially since all of the dogs have their rabies vaccinations and are needed on the street, not at the vet's office.

"They're being trained to go after wrongdoers and bite them - not necessarily to draw blood - but every time they bite, under the law, they're taken out of commission," said Sen. Cowles. "So there aren't a lot of these dogs. They're highly trained and this would just help communities keep more of the dogs active."

The bill would still require law enforcement officials to make their K-9's available for an examination at any reasonable time and - if the dog does exhibit any abnormal behavior - to notify the local health department.

The bill is supported by a number of state law enforcement agencies including the Madison Police Department.

Senator Cowles said at least 19 other states don't require veterinary testing after a K-9 bite and it is time to make Wisconsin the 20th such state.

