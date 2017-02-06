Water woes: trying to get the salt out

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison officials are pulling apart the key components of a water well with the city's highest levels of sodium and chloride to try to stem complaints of salty tasting tap water, and address other city wells with a similar trajectory of contamination.

The pump and its apparatus at Well 14 on University Avenue have been removed. The removal allows water specialists to examine the well's bore hole several hundred feet beneath the ground for clues to the creeping increase in sodium and chloride.

City officials say the chloride level at Well 14 is 125 mg/L, or fifty percent of the federal standard for when the water's taste is affected.

"The literature says you shouldn't be able to taste it yet," says Madison Water Utility General Manager Tom Heikkinen.

Well 14 serves the Spring Harbor neighborhood, and neighborhood resident Kim McBride has already installed a water purification system to treat her water. "I just don't like the taste of it," McBride says. "I think I have a pretty good sense of taste."

Officials say Well 11 on Dempsey Road, Well 6 on University Avenue and Well 16 on Mineral Point Road, also show increasing levels of sodium and chloride, although at much lower levels in comparison to Well 14. Heikkinen says the study of the geological make up of the bore hole at Well 14 could yield valuable information on future approaches to limiting the ingredients of salt. But Heikkinen says some possible changes in tapping the well water such as drilling deeper to avoid the typically higher chloride levels in the upper part of the water table, come with their own set of risks. "Increase in hardness; increase in iron and manganese concentrations; also possibly radium," he says.

"It's this salt problem that is so vexing, for the city and the region," Heikkinen says.

Water utility officials say the use of salt to treat streets and sidewalks to combat the effects of winter weather are contributing to the changes in the chemical make-up of city water. The wells with increasing concentrations of chloride are also receiving the wash of salt from major thoroughfares, and commercial parking lots, including those at shopping malls.

"You want safe streets, but there's got to be some sort of balance," McBride says.

Connie Fortin is a Twin Cities-based environmental consultant who's done trainings for those who apply salt, including sessions in Dane County. She says it's a process to change long-held beliefs about winter safety and salt. "We would just dump it on thick," Fortin tells 27 News. "We didn't know how much was needed. Now we are much more precise. We can calibrate our equation, we can regulate our spread pattern," Fortin says.

Fortin says states such as Minnesota and New Hampshire have voluntary certification for salt applicators using best practices.

"The streets department is doing a very good job in minimizing the amount of salt," Heikkinen says.

A manager with the company that contracts for snow removal at East Towne Mall and several other commercial clients has yet to return a call from 27 News seeking comment on the firm's approach to salt application.

While officials categorize the increasing concentration of chloride in city water as a water quality issue, McBride says there's a health dimension for residents with compromising conditions.

"My mother has high blood pressure, and I know they've said not to worry about the salt concentrations in the water, it's just the taste," McBride says. "When you're on a low salt-intake diet, you're getting extra salt in your water." A study by Public Health Madison Dane County found levels at Well 14 are "...unlikely to cause any adverse health effects..." even for people with sodium diet restrictions.

"We need to do something about this," McBride tells 27 News, noting other neighbors are taking steps to purify their tap water.

Heikkinen believes impacts on water quality require remedial efforts of not only private industry and the city, but the county and the state Department of Natural Resources as well.

"We have to get ahead of this, well in advance of being in a crisis situation," Heikkinen says.