Paunack Park bike path closed

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison Parks Division has closed the Paunack Park Bike Path.

The closure starts Monday, February 6th and ends Wednesday, February 8th. The closure will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day in order to remove trees in Paunack Park.

A signed bike path detour will be set up to direct path user to use Hoboken Road, Lake Point Drive, and Bridge Road.