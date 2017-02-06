Paunack Park bike path closed - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Paunack Park bike path closed

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison Parks Division has closed the Paunack Park Bike Path.

The closure starts Monday, February 6th and ends Wednesday, February 8th. The closure will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day in order to remove trees in Paunack Park.

A signed bike path detour will be set up to direct path user to use Hoboken Road, Lake Point Drive, and Bridge Road.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.