Oshkosh Humane Society wants help for stressed dogs

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- Oshkosh Area Humane Society said its dogs are stressed right now, and they are asking for help.

WKOW's Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports being in a kennel environment for an extended period of time is causing some dogs lots of stress.

“When one dog starts barking all of them bark, so imagine being someplace when you can’t get a full night’s sleep,” Volunteer Arlene Shultis said.

“We see that happen over time, particularly if they’ve been here more than a couple of weeks,” Cari Tetzlaff, admissions manager at the humane society, said.

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking for help to find stressed dogs a home or simply get them out of the kennel and into a foster home before their minds deteriorate.

“Dogs under extreme levels of stress can behave in ways that aren’t the way they would behave in a home,” Tetzlaff said.

WBAY reports the humane society has about 30 to 40 volunteers who can shelter its roughly 20 dogs, but not every family and every dog match up, so it is asking for more volunteers.

“The shelter provides all of the supplies, medical care, training for the people doing the care as a foster home and you help the animal by supporting their needs and give them a safe place to be while they wait for their adoptive home,” said Tetzlaff.

Additionally, the shelter is offering a Valentine’s Day adoption fee special for dogs that have been at the shelter for an extended period of time.