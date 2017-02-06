Melania Trump re-files Daily Mail libel lawsuit in New York

Thursday, May 11 2017 4:58 AM EDT2017-05-11 08:58:17 GMT
The NAACP leader who began the 'Moral Monday' movement in North Carolina isn't seeking another term as president of the state chapter to concentrate on a poor people's campaign and a national moral revival.More >>
The secretary of state is in Fairbanks for a meeting with the world's eight Arctic nations amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Donald Trump called for more oil drilling and...More >>
U.S., Japanese, French and U.K. troops are gathering on Guam for drills they say will show support for the free passage of vessels in international waters amid fears China could restrict movement in the South China...More >>
Americans are divided along party lines on President Donald Trump's dramatic firing of FBI Director James Comey with Republicans and Trump supporters seeing it as necessary and Democrats viewing it with suspicion.More >>
Police in three California counties are testing what amounts to a breathalyzer for drug users _ a device that some authorities and lawmakers said is desperately needed now that voters have legalized recreational...More >>
The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartment
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the Russians
