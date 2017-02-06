Minnesota UPS store owner returns mis-sent package after spending four years searching for intended recipient.

Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 election

Yates: I warned White House that Flynn could be blackmailed

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the Russians

Yates: Alarm about Russian blackmail led to warning on Flynn

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the Russians

Yates: Alarm about Russian blackmail led to warning on Flynn

The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartment

DA: Suspect in doctors' slaying did not shoot at police

The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim ban

Trump's Muslim comments could haunt him in travel ban appeal

The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim ban

Trump's Muslim comments could haunt him in travel ban appeal

President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview

A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central Indiana

President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James Comey

Trump defends Comey firing, says both parties will thank him

President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.

A portion of an underground tunnel containing rail cars that are filled with radioactive waste collapsed at a sprawling storage facility in a remote area of Washington state.

President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey throws a huge cloud of doubt over the bureau's investigation into allegations of Trump campaign ties to Russia.

Before the ax, Comey was pushing Trump-Russia probe harder

President Donald Trump asserted in his extraordinary letter firing James Comey that the former FBI director told him three times he's not under investigation _ a questionable claim that if true would be a startling breach of protocol.

Trump asserts Comey told him he's not under investigation

Police in three California counties are testing what amounts to a breathalyzer for drug users _ a device that some authorities and lawmakers said is desperately needed now that voters have legalized recreational marijuana in the state.

The NAACP leader who began the 'Moral Monday' movement in North Carolina isn't seeking another term as president of the state chapter to concentrate on a poor people's campaign and a national moral revival.

North Carolina NAACP leader of protest movement to step down

The secretary of state is in Fairbanks for a meeting with the world's eight Arctic nations amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Donald Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

The Latest: Tillerson arrives in Alaska for Arctic meeting

Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony, but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.

Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Americans are divided along party lines on President Donald Trump's dramatic firing of FBI Director James Comey with Republicans and Trump supporters seeing it as necessary and Democrats viewing it with suspicion.

Americans split along party lines on firing of FBI director

U.S., Japanese, French and U.K. troops are gathering on Guam for drills they say will show support for the free passage of vessels in international waters amid fears China could restrict movement in the South China Sea.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) -- The owner of a UPS store in Minnesota spent four years searching for the intended recipient of a package filled with mementos before he found the man living in Georgia.

The package ended up at Randy Holst's UPS store in Golden Valley after several failed delivery attempts. He opened it to find a veteran's mementos, including a framed military flag.

When the Department of Veterans Affairs couldn't help, Holst took his search to the internet.

Holst sent more than 40 Facebook messages to people with potential ties to the veteran before he reached the wife of a man named Tim Burchell on Facebook last month.

Burchell, who lives in St. Mary's, Georgia, confirmed that the items belonged to his deceased father.

It turns out relatives had sent the items to an incorrect address.



