Minnesota UPS store owner returns mis-sent package after spendin

Minnesota UPS store owner returns mis-sent package after spending four years searching for intended recipient.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) -- The owner of a UPS store in Minnesota spent four years searching for the intended recipient of a package filled with mementos before he found the man living in Georgia.

The package ended up at Randy Holst's UPS store in Golden Valley after several failed delivery attempts. He opened it to find a veteran's mementos, including a framed military flag.

When the Department of Veterans Affairs couldn't help, Holst took his search to the internet.

Holst sent more than 40 Facebook messages to people with potential ties to the veteran before he reached the wife of a man named Tim Burchell on Facebook last month.

Burchell, who lives in St. Mary's, Georgia, confirmed that the items belonged to his deceased father.

It turns out relatives had sent the items to an incorrect address.

 

