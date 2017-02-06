Sunday morning crash injures two people - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sunday morning crash injures two people

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police responded to a crash around 2:15 am Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a tree near the intersection of Anderson and Wright Streets, seriously injuring both the driver and passenger.

The driver, 27-year old, Kawamane Brant was cited for operating while intoxicated, causing injury.

Both Brant and his passenger, a 34-year-old Madison woman were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Both the Brant and victim are expected to be ok. The investigation is ongoing. 

