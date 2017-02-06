Mt. Horeb starts chapter of organization supporting LGBTQ community

MT. HOREB (WKOW) -- The Mt. Horeb community is taking a stand by standing with the LGBTQ community.



About two dozen people came together Monday night to start a local chapter of PFLAG, a national organization for parents and friends of the LGBTQ community. The new chapter will host support group meetings and do outreach in the area, to become advocates for people who've been targeted by hate.



The idea was started by Pastor Brad Brookins with Mt. Vernon United Church of Christ, after the attack at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando last year.



"To be a public voice in support of the LGBTQ community," Brookins tells 27 News. "We want to be public, we want to be loud at times, to be heard and do whatever we can around here to be a visible, public support."



Brookins enlisted the help of Alan Ferguson, who is the chapter's president. He says it's all about providing a safe place for people to share their stories and get support from others.



"[The meetings] will be open to anybody who wants to come: parents, friends, families or LGBTQ members, and we're going to have a variety of topics and various guest speakers that will be coming in and presenting and answering questions, just talking things through with people," Ferguson says.



Sarah Baumgartner's family story has helped trigger this trend of outreach in Mt. Horeb. Last school year, her now 7-year-old daughter transitioned from a boy to a girl. She says her family couldn't have made it through that tough time without the support from their neighbors, who organized a group reading of the book "I Am Jazz" after the school didn't allow it to be read in class to help other students understand. The book tells the story of a transgender child.



Now, she's serving as a board member with the new PFLAG organization.



"This group hopefully will be able to support children like my children and also the other children in the school district, in that there's education for the kids that needs to take place and just support in general," Baumgartner tells 27 News. "There's some kids who just don't understand and that's okay and hopefully this group can help to facilitate community understanding."



The first support meeting is on March 6 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Mt. Horeb, unless the group grows too large for the space. This is the 11th chapter of PFLAG in the state, but the only one west of Madison in southern Wisconsin.



Click here for more information on the Mt. Horeb chapter of PFLAG.