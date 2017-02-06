UW-Madison student nearly caught in the middle of travel ban

For now, people from seven countries can still come to the U.S. But before a judge put the ban on hold last week, President Trump's executive order left many travelers in limbo. One student who was on a UW-Madison school trip at the time was nearly impacted as she wondered if she would ever get back.

"It's just a terrible form of discrimination," Lily Khadempour said.

Khadempour , a dual citizen of Iran and Canada and a graduate student at UW-Madison, was in Brazil during a research trip when she got the news.

"I started to see that there were people who were dual citizens that were being turned away from different countries," she said.

She was just days away from the date she was supposed to come home when panic set in.

"I woke up in the morning and then I was crying the whole day. I think a lot of people didn't think it was really going to happen, and it was horrifying," Khadempour explained.

She was finally notified the Trump administration made an exception for those holding dual citizenship with Canada.

She ended up returning to the states on Wednesday but was nervous the entire trip.

"I just had this knot in my stomach for days and I would try to like take a deep breath and relax and I couldn't. Because this knot would not leave. My heart was pounding out of my chest, it was horrifying." she added.

Unlike so many who were detained or weren't allowed to board a plane when the ban was first enacted, Khadempour landed back in the U.S.

"When I finally arrived and was through customs and came out into the arrivals area of the airport, there was definitely like a releasing of that knot," she said smiling.

Although she was relieved, she now wonders if she'll stay here when she graduates.

"I feel totally unwelcomed. So why would I want to stay here," she asked. "There's no reason."

Now, all she hopes is that a federal appeals court will uphold the restriction to the president's ban. The court will hold oral arguments Tuesday afternoon revolving around the freeze put on the ban, not whether it is constitutional.