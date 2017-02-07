Fog blankets southern Wisconsin Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Foggy conditions through most of the day could slow down your drive Tuesday.

There is a Dense Fog Advisory from Madison south until 3:00 p.m. Visibilities are low in many areas of southern Wisconsin, so the morning commute may be slow.

There is also a Freezing Rain Advisory north and northwest of Madison until noon Tuesday. 27 StormTrack meteorologists say the rain may not start until 9:00 a.m., so the concern for the morning commute is more the fog than the freezing rain.

