UPDATE: Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as next U.S. Secretary of Education

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Senate has confirmed school choice activist Betsy DeVos as Education secretary, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie.

The Senate historian says it was the first time a vice president had to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination.

Two Republicans joined Democrats Tuesday to vote to derail DeVos' nomination. Democrats cited her lack of public school experience and financial interests in organizations pushing charter schools. DeVos has said she would divest herself from those organizations.

Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska fear that DeVos' focus on charter schools will undermine remote public schools in their states.

In an earlier tweet, President Donald Trump wrote "Betsy DeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!"

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The list of Senate Democrats holding the floor trying to derail the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary just keeps growing.

This is a Hail Mary effort from the Democrats. They only need one more Republican Senator to say they won't vote for DeVos to block her confirmation. As of 7 a.m. EST, there has not been another Republican willing to vote no.

After Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) took over at about 4 a.m. CST, Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed spoke. Reed passed the baton to Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) who sent things over to Connecticut's Richard Blumenthal.

Other Senators who have already taken a turn on the floor to oppose DeVos' confirmation include Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii).

The vote to confirm DeVos is at noon.

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- It's been a long night Monday into Tuesday on the U.S. Senate floor as Democrats try to stop Betsy DeVos from becoming Education Secretary.

Critics are concerned about DeVos' lack of experience in public schools. Supporters have praised her work in reforming the school system through charter schools.

The Democrats' goal overnight is to get just one more Republican to vote against DeVos' confirmation. Two have already said they will.

Because of the makeup of the Senate right now, that would make the DeVos vote a tie. Vice President Mike Pence, who presides over the Senate, can be the tiebreaker. It would be the first time a vice president would have to do that since Dick Cheney did on a tax plan in 2008.

"We're very confident Betsy DeVos will be our next Secretary of Education,” Pence said on Fox News. “It would be my high honor to cast the deciding tie breaking on the floor of the Senate."

This has been a Hail Mary attempt for Democrats. The hashtag #holdthefloor was trending overnight. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) spent a while speaking, then Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) talked for about 45 minutes. At about 4 a.m. CST, Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) took over.

The efforts have got to end at some point though, and DeVos' confirmation vote is scheduled for noon Tuesday.

That's still not the end of the fight over cabinet nominees though. The Senate's second-highest-ranking Republican says the Senate will stay in session until four of Trump's cabinet picks are confirmed. Those four are DeVos; Jeff Sessions, nominee for Attorney General; Tom Price, nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services; and Steven Mnuchin, nominee for Secretary of the Treasury.