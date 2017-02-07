Green Bay woman shares the harsh reality of drinking and driving

IKEA has announced plans to open its first store in Wisconsin.More >>
IKEA has announced plans to open its first store in Wisconsin.More >>
Madison Police say several students were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a fight at La Follette High School.More >>
Madison Police say several students were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a fight at La Follette High School.More >>
Police near Milwaukee found a baby on board the getaway car crashed by a bank robbery suspect.
Police near Milwaukee found a baby on board the getaway car crashed by a bank robbery suspect.
They're the species that come with several myths, but bats actually help us in more ways than you think. However, scientists are worried after they've seen an unprecedented drop in the bat population due to a disease that's spreading across the state.More >>
They're the species that come with several myths, but bats actually help us in more ways than you think. However, scientists are worried after they've seen an unprecedented drop in the bat population due to a disease that's spreading across the state.More >>
Just a few days before Mother's Day, and two little boys are making their parents proud.More >>
Just a few days before Mother's Day, and two little boys are making their parents proud.More >>
Traumatic Brain Injuries are a major cause of death and disability in the United States.More >>
Traumatic Brain Injuries are a major cause of death and disability in the United States.More >>
A Wisconsin cheese company says it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Colby Jack cheese due a temporary pasteurizer malfunction.More >>
A Wisconsin cheese company says it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Colby Jack cheese due a temporary pasteurizer malfunction.More >>
You can learn a lot from nature, and students from three Madison elementary schools had the chance to do just that Wednesday.More >>
You can learn a lot from nature, and students from three Madison elementary schools had the chance to do just that Wednesday.More >>
A Dane County judge Wednesday bound over for trial Kong Vang on several felony charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, but also lowered his bail tenfold.More >>
A Dane County judge Wednesday bound over for trial Kong Vang on several felony charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, but also lowered his bail tenfold.More >>
The grandmother of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Beloit in 2016 says the chief of police has been a "blessing to the city" since his start.More >>
The grandmother of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Beloit in 2016 says the chief of police has been a "blessing to the city" since his start.More >>
Republicans seem no closer to an agreement on transportation funding, leaving local business owners holding their breath as they hope money to complete the Verona Road construction project is part of the final 2017-19 state budget.More >>
Republicans seem no closer to an agreement on transportation funding, leaving local business owners holding their breath as they hope money to complete the Verona Road construction project is part of the final 2017-19 state budget.More >>
One of the names circulating as a possible replacement to James Comey as Director of the FBI prompted reactions of surprise, concern and even appreciation at the State Capitol Wednesday.More >>
One of the names circulating as a possible replacement to James Comey as Director of the FBI prompted reactions of surprise, concern and even appreciation at the State Capitol Wednesday.More >>
Madison Police say several students were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a fight at La Follette High School.More >>
Madison Police say several students were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a fight at La Follette High School.More >>
Madison police say a 13-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center after pointing a BB gun at middle school students who were riding on a Madison Metro bus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Madison police say a 13-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center after pointing a BB gun at middle school students who were riding on a Madison Metro bus Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Attorneys for a sex offender convicted in 1990 asked a Dane County judge Tuesday for a new trial for their client, citing new DNA evidence, and flawed testimony from an FBI expert.More >>
Attorneys for a sex offender convicted in 1990 asked a Dane County judge Tuesday for a new trial for their client, citing new DNA evidence, and flawed testimony from an FBI expert.More >>