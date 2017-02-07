Gov. Walker to announce tuition cuts for UW System

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Scott Walker is expected to announce tuition cuts for the UW System.

Walker is expected to announce the cuts on Thursday, Feb. 7 on the campuses of UW-Lacrosse, UW-Eau Claire, and UW-Green Bay.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he doesn't see a "lot of excitement" around Walker's cuts. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos added that he would rather see the money go to students who need help financially rather than tuition cuts for all students.