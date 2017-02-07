Gov. Walker to announce tuition cuts for UW System - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Walker to announce tuition cuts for UW System

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Scott Walker is expected to announce tuition cuts for the UW System.

Walker is expected to announce the cuts on Thursday, Feb. 7 on the campuses of UW-Lacrosse, UW-Eau Claire, and UW-Green Bay. 

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he doesn't see a "lot of excitement" around Walker's cuts. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos added that he would rather see the money go to students who need help financially rather than tuition cuts for all students.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.