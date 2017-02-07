Armed robbers steal cash from Town of Burke bar

TOWN OF BURKE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is searching for two armed robbers who took off with money from a bar.

Around 11:45 p.m. Monday, an employee was closing up the Eagle Crest Bar on County Trunk Highway T in the Town of Burke. He told detectives he was robbed by two suspects who had a handgun. The suspects took the cash from the business and ran away on foot.

The investigation continues. If you have any information call the tip line at (608) 284-6900.