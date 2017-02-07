Madison man arrested in drunk driving crash; faces 7th OWI charge

TOWN OF PRIMROSE (WKOW) -- A Madison man is arrested for drunk driving seven times.

Dane County Sheriff's deputies were called to a crash on County Trunk Highway JG near Lee Valley Road in the Town of Primrose around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Both people in the vehicle were not hurt, but deputies say they were intoxicated.

The driver, identified as Anthony Holden, 45, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated - 7th Offense, Operating After Revocation, a probation and a parole hold. He's being held in the Dane County Jail.

The sheriff's office says a 7th offense OWI carries a mandatory prison sentence of between three years and 12 1/2 years if a defendant is convicted.