Walker budgets to clear long-term care waiting list for children with disabilities

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Scott Walker's 2017-19 budget proposal will include $40 million to clear a waiting list of 2,200 children with disabilities seeking enrollment in the state's long-term care programs.

Long-term care support services are offered through Wisconsin's Medicaid program for children with developmental or physical disabilities, as well as children with severe emotional disturbances.

"That was a major ask and a major push out there. So that's helping us eliminate that wait list - we've done it in other areas like Family Care. We're putting the dollars, we're putting our money where our mouth is," said Gov. Walker, who unveiled the funding at a meeting of the Wisconsin Counties Association Tuesday morning.

Along with funding to clear that waiting list, Gov. Walker also unveiled increases for a number of other programs for children and families in need, including:

- $6.25 million to address child welfare costs

- $51 million to increase nursing home provider rates to support direct care workforce and address increased levels of illness for residents.

- increase foster care and kinship rates by 2.5 percent in each fiscal year

- 2 percent increase per year for Personal Care program workforce

- $9 million increase for expansion of treatment alternatives and diversion programs

- $1.3 million for grants to help expand county drug courts

Gov. Walker will unveil his entire 2017-19 budget proposal on Wednesday.

