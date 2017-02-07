UPDATE: Gov. Walker proposes 5% tuition cut for UW students

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Scott Walker is proposing a five percent tuition cut for in-state undergraduate students and more state money for the UW System as a whole in the 2017-19 state budget.

The Governor announced the highlights of his UW budget proposal plan at campuses across the state Tuesday.



Gov. Walker proposes covering the cost of that $35 million tuition cut with general purpose revenue dollars and investing an additional $100 million in the UW System on top of that.

Students at UW-Madison were more than a little surprised to hear about the Governor's proposal Tuesday afternoon.

"Can't imagine the last time they cut tuition," said Jack Barczak, a Freshman mechanical engineering major from Wauwatosa.

The answer: 36 years ago.

UW-Madison officials say there was a 3 percent tuition cut for the 1981-82 school year.

Barczak is excited the idea is back on the table.

"It'll help pay for books or food, or help out with rent," said Barczak.

"I can't see why it would be a bad thing," added Carly Krebs, a sophomore from Mukwonago majoring in Computer Science Engineering.

"School's really expensive. I know. I'm paying for it," said Krebs. "I definitely am gonna have loans coming out of school so, I'm happy about it."

Governor Walker said a couple of factors have given the state the ability to provide the cut and cover the cost of it.

"The two together - better economy, bringing more revenues; better management of state resources - has empowered us to have a really positive budget outlook," Gov. Walker told an audience at UW-La Crosse.

Students obviously love the idea of a tuition cut and the Governor is pushing hard for it.

But the proposal could be dead on arrival in the state legislature.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington) and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald have both thrown cold water on the idea since the Governor originally floated it in his State of the State address.

"We really should look at the University System themselves to absorb that cut so we're not just shifting the burden from a parent who has a child in school right now to somebody who doesn't have a child in school," Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R-West Allis) told 27 News Tuesday.

The students hope legislators can be convinced otherwise.

"I think it's an investment in the future of this state to make college more affordable, have a higher educated population," said Barczak.

UW System officials say the proposal is a welcome one, with state funding currently at its lowest level since 1972 when adjusted for inflation.

The Governor also proposes allowing students to opt-out of some allocated segregated fees, which go towards specific student groups and activities on campus.

Gov. Walker also wants to provide more three-year degree options and wants five new majors offered through the UW flex degree program.

Another $43 million would be allocated to campuses that meet certain performance standards.