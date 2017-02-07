EPA approves plan to delay Clean Water Act standards in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Environmental Protection Agency(EPA) has approved a plan proposed by two Republican Wisconsin state lawmakers that allows companies to pay to delay their compliance with strict phosphorous pollution standards.

Sen. Robert Cowles and Rep. Amy Loudenbeck said in a news release Tuesday the plan allows companies to pay fees in exchange for a longer timeline over which to reduce their phosphorous pollution levels, with the fees going to reduce phosphorous runoff from other sites.

Sen. Cowles' spokesman Jason Mugnaini says the measure passed the Legislature in 2014, but needed EPA approval since it relates to the federal Clean Water Act.

Mugnaini says companies will be able to apply to the Department of Natural Resources for a variance permit. He says paper and cheese makers were among those pushing for the change in Wisconsin.

