Only on 27 News: Beloit Police Sergeant worried he was being ambushed in close call crash

BELOIT (WKOW) -- We're hearing for the first time from a Beloit Police Sergeant who was hit by a suspected drugged driver while on patrol.

Last Thursday, 18-year-old Kaden Harris blew through a stop sign and hit Sergeant Andre Sayles' patrol S-U-V.

"My first thought, I had been ambushed, just because of all I seen was white smoke," Sergeant Sayles said.

That smoke came from four airbags, but in the chaos, Sergeant Sayles didn't realize his squad vehicle was t-boned and he was trapped inside at the intersection of Madison and McKinley.

"At that time, I believed I had dislocated my shoulder; I could barely move my left arm," Sergeant Sayles said. He says that was terrifying because he couldn't reach his service weapon.

But luckily, the dust soon settled and the crash came into focus.

"I was able to turn my body and look around," he said.

The father-of-three is now recovering.

"I think the best thing was that I didn't see the crash," Sergeant Sayles said. "I didn't have any whiplash or broken bones," he added.

He believes the driver wasn't using his headlights and that's why he had the particular reaction.

"I'm usually scanning 8 to 10 seconds ahead when I'm coming up to intersections," Sergeant Sayles said.

For now, his squad S-U-V appears totaled, but he's heading back to patrol Tuesday night in one of the other two squad S-U-V's.

Sergeant Sayles says he's just glad to get back to being a 'Guardian,' the moniker of the Beloit Police Department.

"I'm well aware things like this may happen, I'm lucky that I walked away from this situation," he said.

