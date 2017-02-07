Packers release Starks

The Packers have parted ways with veteran running back James Starks. The team released the seven-year veteran with a non-football injury designation.

Starks joined Green Bay as a sixth-round pick in 2010. He played 76 regular seasons games with the Packers and rushed for 2,506 yards and nine touchdowns. Starks also ranks third in Packers' postseason history with 523 rushing yards.

Starks only managed 145 rushing yards this past season as he dealt with injuries. He is 30 years old.