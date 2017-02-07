Packers release Starks - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers release Starks

Posted: Updated:
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

The Packers have parted ways with veteran running back James Starks. The team released the seven-year veteran with a non-football injury designation.

Starks joined Green Bay as a sixth-round pick in 2010. He played 76 regular seasons games with the Packers and rushed for 2,506 yards and nine touchdowns. Starks also ranks third in Packers' postseason history with 523 rushing yards.

Starks only managed 145 rushing yards this past season as he dealt with injuries. He is 30 years old.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.