DIGGING DEEPER: Police say recent spike in bank robberies caused by drug addiction

MADISON (WKOW) -- In the past two months, there has been an alarming number of bank robberies in Madison.

According to Madison Police, there have been ten robberies at banks across the city since October 1st.

"We've certainly seen a spike in the city going back in the last two months," said MPD Spokesperson Joel DeSpain.

Since the beginning of February, two Old National Banks and an Associated Bank on Madison's east side have been robbed.

An Old National Bank on Raymond Road has been victim to two robberies since December, with the most recent robbery happening Monday afternoon.

DeSpain says the suspects are desperate for drug money.

"We can connect back to and almost directly to opioid and heroin users," said DeSpain, noting some robbery cases are still under investigation.

Still, with robberies on the rise, Wisconsin Bankers Association President Rose Oswald Poels says the best thing a bank can do in defense, is to prepare ahead.

"We provide a lot of education to the banking industry for their professional development, in addition, we share a lot of information when crimes occur including robberies," said Oswald Poels, who says the number one priority is keeping customers safe during a robbery.

According to Madison Police, drug addiction continues to be a leading cause of all crime activity.

"We see heroin addiction, opioid addiction is something that fueling a lot of crime activity in our community, it could be retail thefts, robberies, and in several of these cases, now bank robberies," said DeSpain.

In an effort to diminish the number of robberies in Madison, police say they're in the process of developing a program to help combat opioid addiction.

The drug addiction prevention program is slated to begin sometime in 2017.