Minnesota Governor to undergo cancer surgery in March

The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim ban

The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim ban

Trump's Muslim comments could haunt him in travel ban appeal

Trump's Muslim comments could haunt him in travel ban appeal

President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview

President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview

A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central Indiana

A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central Indiana

President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James Comey

President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James Comey

Trump defends Comey firing, says both parties will thank him

Trump defends Comey firing, says both parties will thank him

President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.

President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.

Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

Reporter arrested while trying to question Cabinet member

Reporter arrested while trying to question Cabinet member

The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the country

The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the country

Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

A man who pleaded guilty to a drug charge after a New York dermatologist died of cocaine and alcohol intoxication in his building has been sentenced to five years in prison.

A man who pleaded guilty to a drug charge after a New York dermatologist died of cocaine and alcohol intoxication in his building has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Man gets 5 years in prison after death of dermatologist

Man gets 5 years in prison after death of dermatologist

The path to approval for Texas' version of a North Carolina-style bathroom bill is poised to get far tougher as the state House closes in on a key midnight Thursday deadline to approve legislation.

The path to approval for Texas' version of a North Carolina-style bathroom bill is poised to get far tougher as the state House closes in on a key midnight Thursday deadline to approve legislation.

Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getting far harder

Road to passage for Texas 'bathroom bill' getting far harder

A burgeoning Indianapolis suburb pays an influential congressman's wife $20,000 each month for legal consulting she largely does from the Washington area, an unusually large sum even in a state rife with government contractors.

A burgeoning Indianapolis suburb pays an influential congressman's wife $20,000 each month for legal consulting she largely does from the Washington area, an unusually large sum even in a state rife with government...

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Chris Christie are calling for a private operator to take over the troubled Penn Station in Manhattan, the nation's busiest rail station.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Chris Christie are calling for a private operator to take over the troubled Penn Station in Manhattan, the nation's busiest rail station.

Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate change policies

Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate change policies

A city news release says workers are preparing to take down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in New Orleans, the second of four monuments to Confederate era figures the City Council has voted to remove.

A city news release says workers are preparing to take down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in New Orleans, the second of four monuments to Confederate era figures the City Council has voted to...

A spokeswoman for the Dallas County prosecutor says the U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a black 15-year-old by a white police officer.

A spokeswoman for the Dallas County prosecutor says the U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a black 15-year-old by a white police officer.

US Justice Department to probe police shooting of Texas teen

US Justice Department to probe police shooting of Texas teen

Arkansas State Police say a sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and two others were found dead in rural Arkansas on Thursday.

Arkansas State Police say a sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and two others were found dead in rural Arkansas on Thursday.

Suspect in killing of Arkansas deputy, 2 others surrenders

Suspect in killing of Arkansas deputy, 2 others surrenders

The former watchdog over U.S. reconstruction efforts in Iraq has been forced out of a powerful Texas job after he moonlighted as a consultant for the Iraq government.

The former watchdog over U.S. reconstruction efforts in Iraq has been forced out of a powerful Texas job after he moonlighted as a consultant for the Iraq government.

Top Texas official out over 'unacceptable' Iraq consulting

Top Texas official out over 'unacceptable' Iraq consulting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton says he will undergo surgery in early March to treat his prostate cancer.

The Democratic governor revealed his diagnosis late last month, a day after collapsing during his State of the State address.

His doctors have said the cancer was caught early and is treatable through surgery or radiation.

It has not spread beyond his prostate.

Dayton wrote on his personal Facebook page Tuesday that he is scheduled to have his prostate removed on March 2.

Dayton says he'll likely need to spend one night at the hospital. A spokesman says Dayton plans to return to his normal work schedule March 6.

It's the latest health setback for the governor, who recently turned 70. He has had several hip and back surgeries during his six years in office.



