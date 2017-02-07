Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney among group that met with Trump - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney among group that met with Trump Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney and other sheriffs met with President Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday.

The National Sheriff's Association Executive Board spoke with the President about law enforcement priorities in their communities.

Mahoney says he told the President the country needs comprehensive immigration reform to speed up the citizenship process and ease fears.

"We have immigrants in our community who are fearful of coming forward to their local police to report being a victim of a crime, and that is unacceptable," said Mahoney.

Sheriff Mahoney says the President acknowledged the sheriff's position and seemed to agree in some respects about seeking citizenship, but quickly pivoted the conversation to his position on the controversial travel ban.

Mahoney says the group asked the Trump Administration to help them address several issues in their communities, including the nation's heroin epidemic, mental health in the county jails, and immigration reform.

