UPDATE: Sun Prairie will fight arbitrator's ruling to pay former paramedics

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The City of Sun Prairie will fight an arbitrator's ruling that it must pay two employees more than $622,000.

According to a press release from the city, after a closed session Tuesday night, the City Council decided the arbitrator's ruling was "erroneous" and Sun Prairie would "continue to oppose the employees' demands." In a statement, the city said "After careful consideration, the city has determined it will continue to oppose what it believes is an erroneous decision and pursue its rights in the circuit court and to the appellate courts if necessary."

Two former EMS employees were fired three years ago after an internal investigation determined they failed to recognize a patient's condition and accurately relay information. But state EMS officials ruled the Sun Prairie EMS Director's investigation was flawed and the two paramedics acted properly. The arbitrator decided on payments of more than $300,000 to each paramedic.

A council committee met in closed session Tuesday to decide whether to agree with an arbitrator's ruling and make payments to former EMS staff members Matthew Schaller and John Uebelacker.



A council committee met in closed session Tuesday to decide whether to agree with an arbitrator's ruling and make payments to former EMS staff members Matthew Schaller and John Uebelacker. Council members declined comment to 27 News after the session ended.



Arbitrator Richard McLaughlin decided Schaller should receive $314,000 in damages and forward pay, Uebelacker $308,000. The paramedics were fired in February 2014, after an investigation by EMS Director Kep Anderson and another official determined the staff members failed to recognize a patient's condition and accurately relay information, but state EMS officials said Anderson's investigation was flawed, and Schaller and Uebelacker acted properly.



Last month, city officials say Anderson was placed on administrative leave as a personnel investigation takes place, but have released no specific information on what's being examined.

City council members could appeal the arbitrator's decision. City officials have maintained the paramedics were unavailable for reinstatement because of a credentialing issue as a result of the patient care incident, and say providing Schaller and Uebelacker a payment to account for future wages is flawed. Firefighters Local 311 Secretary-Treasurer Ted Higgins maintains the city's premise rests on a legal "loophole," noting both paramedics work for another agency.



Officials say meeting the financial terms of the arbitrator's ruling would result in one of the largest payments of this type in Sun Prairie history. They say any payment would come from the city's budget.