Texas Senate votes to OK an "anti-sanctuary cities" bill

The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim ban

Trump's Muslim comments could haunt him in travel ban appeal

President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview

A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central Indiana

President Donald Trump is defending his firing of FBI Director James Comey

Trump defends Comey firing, says both parties will thank him

President Donald Trump has welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump's highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.

Police in West Virginia's Capitol have arrested a journalist who they said was trying "aggressively" to get past Secret Service agents and yelling questions at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

Reporter arrested while trying to question Cabinet member

The collapse of a tunnel containing radioactive waste at the Hanford nuclear weapons complex underscored what critics have long been saying: The toxic remnants of the Cold War are being stored in haphazard and unsafe conditions around the country

Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday

A city news release says workers are preparing to take down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in New Orleans, the second of four monuments to Confederate era figures the City Council has voted to remove.

A spokeswoman for the Dallas County prosecutor says the U.S. Justice Department has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a black 15-year-old by a white police officer.

US Justice Department to probe police shooting of Texas teen

Arkansas State Police say a sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and two others were found dead in rural Arkansas on Thursday.

Suspect in killing of Arkansas deputy, 2 others surrenders

The former watchdog over U.S. reconstruction efforts in Iraq has been forced out of a powerful Texas job after he moonlighted as a consultant for the Iraq government.

Top Texas official out over 'unacceptable' Iraq consulting

Officials from the world's eight Arctic nations will meet in Alaska amid concerns about the sensitive region after President Trump called for more oil drilling and development.

Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate change policies

U.S., Japanese, French and U.K. troops are gathering on Guam for drills they say will show support for the free passage of vessels in international waters amid fears China could restrict movement in the South China Sea.

A man who pleaded guilty to a drug charge after a New York dermatologist died of cocaine and alcohol intoxication in his building has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Man gets 5 years in prison after death of dermatologist

French-led military drills on Guam designed to show support for the free passage of vessels in international waters have been indefinitely postponed after a French landing craft ran aground.

A burgeoning Indianapolis suburb pays an influential congressman's wife $20,000 each month for legal consulting she largely does from the Washington area, an unusually large sum even in a state rife with government contractors.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- The Texas Senate has preliminarily approved an anti-"sanctuary cities" bill punishing local governments that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

It's the strongest indication yet that the state's Republicans look to crack down on an issue championed by President Donald Trump.

Tuesday night's vote after hours of sometimes-emotional debate clears the way for the proposal to sail through the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature in record time.

It stalled in previous sessions.

The bill still needs final Senate approval Wednesday, then must clear the state House. But Gov.

Greg Abbott has made it an "emergency item" speeding up that process.

The proposal denies state grant money to jurisdictions where police refuse federal requests to surrender immigrants already in custody for possible deportation.

Abbott also has called for removing from office locally elected officials resisting such requests.

