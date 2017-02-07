Hovercraft used to rescue men in icy lake

LAKE DELAVAN (WKOW) -- It's been a bad winter for lake ice here in southern Wisconsin and a couple more ice fishermen found that out Tuesday.

Thick fog on Delavan Lake prevented the guys from seeing the open water as they drove their ATV onto the ice in the morning.

It also prevented rescue crews from finding them right away.

The men were about a thousand yards off shore, so crews used a hovercraft to reach them.

And they got there just in time.

"The one gentleman was already going under the water, and he was going unconscious, so less than minutes. Less than minutes," Town of Delavan fire chief Jamie Jarosz told WISN.

Authorities say the fishermen will be okay.

People who've lived along the lake for decades say they've never seen open water on Delavan Lake present as much of a risk as it has this winter.