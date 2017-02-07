Badgers' Sarah Nurse Impacts Women's Hockey

The Badgers softball team was eliminated from Big Ten tournament play. Third-seeded Ohio State scored three times in the second and held on for a 3-2 victory in the quarterfinals in Ann Arbor, Mich.More >>
Outfielder Ryan Braun was been put on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left calf, and the Milwaukee Brewers brought up infielder Eric Sogard from Triple-A Colorado Springs.More >>
No one on the Wisconsin men’s tennis roster had ever played an NCAA championship match, but they sure didn’t act like it on Friday.More >>
The Badgers softball team cleared the first hurdle of the postseason. Sixth-seeded Wisconsin defeated 11th-seeded Iowa 3-0 in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament in Ann Arbor, Mich.More >>
The Packers have announced the signing of their top pick from this year's draft, Kevin King.More >>
The 6th annual Wisconsin Sports Awards were held on the campus of the University of Wisconsin. The state's best high school, college and professional athletes were honored in a ceremony held at Camp Randall Stadium and the UW Field House.More >>
The Badgers women's hockey program will be well-represented at the upcoming Olympics. Five Badgers were just named to the Canadian national team as they prepare for the 2018 Winter Olympics.More >>
Nigel Hayes is spending the week at the NBA Combine in Chicago. He is set to graduate from the University of Wisconsin this weekend. The former Badgers standout took time to pen a letter to his classmates on 'The Players' Tribune' website.More >>
Governments and corporations around the world are warning of a global cyber attack.More >>
Whether you're traveling to mom or if she's heading here to visit you, we've got you covered on the weather forecast.More >>
Congressman Mark Pocan (D-WI-2) offered up a scathing assessment of President Donald Trump's presidency and Speaker Paul Ryan's reaction to it in an interview taped for Capital City Sunday this weekend.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI-1) refused to address President Donald Trump's tweet suggesting he might have recorded private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey after a stop in his home district Friday.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker plans to tell Republicans that he's ready to run for re-election next year.More >>
Eau Claire police are at the scene of what they say appears to be an "explosion in a vehicle".More >>
Many kids in our area now have fidget spinners. The popular toy was designed to help those that deal with short attention spans.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling the nation's federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against most suspects.More >>
A large crowd is on hand for a public hearing Thursday morning on a Republican Assembly bill that would authorize the UW Board of Regents to codify rules of free expression on four-year and two-year campuses.More >>
Lithuanian Ambassador to the United States Rolandas Krisciunas was the featured guest on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
