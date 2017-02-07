Badgers' Sarah Nurse Impacts Women's Hockey

When you watch the Wisconsin's women's hockey team, senior Sarah Nurse has an impact. Her 36-points and counting on the season is one of the top scorers for the Badgers and in the country.

"I think coming into this year, my senior year I've seen the progression throughout the years." Said Nurse. "I think this is one of the best teams that I've been on."

Nurse hails from Ontario, Canada but when she gets together with family she hardly has the bragging right when it comes to being the athlete in the family.

Nurse said, "I have a cousin over at UConn. she plays basketball there. she just won a national championship. my cousin plays in the NHL for the Edmonton Oilers. I have a brother that plays in the OHL in Canada."

Nurse even has family roots to the NFL, her uncle is former quarterback Donovan McNabb.

"Its been really cool having him because he has obviously played at a high level." Said Nurse "He has been in a couple of super bowls and things like that. He has been a very interesting person to talk to."

Nurse is falling in her families foot steps by being a college athlete. She is a pioneer in being the first women's college hockey player in her family, not to mention right now the only black women's player in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA).

The league has eight teams with nearly 200 players from across the world, but just one black player, Nurse.

"It's not something that is new to me." Said Nurse. "When I was growing up I played with the boys so I was the only girl. I'm not used to being the one that is different."

Nurse says her thought process has changed over the years. She has taken more notice to being a black athlete playing hockey, but she has also noticed a growing number around her, off the ice.

"Growing up, I didn't have anyone that i thought I looked like, who played hockey before me. I see a lot of girls out here and i see more and more black families in the stands and I think that is amazing.



