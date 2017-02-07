State budget proposal will help children with disabilities

MADISON (WKOW) -- Part of Governor Scott Walker's budget proposal includes about $39-million dollars to expand access to care for families who have children with developmental, emotional or physical disabilities.

The effort would eliminate a waiting list that currently has approximately 2,200 children on it.

Brigit Frank is the mother of 10-year-old J.D., who suffered a stroke while still in the womb. The medical emergency caused several health issues including epilepsy, ADHD and digestive problems.

The family spent three years on the waiting list before receiving the call they had been waiting for.

"If you have a child with a disability or a health issue, you call all the time. It's just something that never leaves your mind," Frank explained. "Every time your child comes home sick or having a bad day or can't do what they want to do, you think about it and there's nothing you can do. You're just helpless."

Finally, after getting off the wait list, J.D. could receive the help he needed which includes five different specialists. It's all part of the Children's Long Term Supports program that is state funded.

Frank says the Governor's proposal would bring relief to thousands of other families just like hers.

"When you have child with a disability, nobody preps you when you leave the hospital and says, 'Oh, this is what you can expect.' You really have to figure it out on your own. And so this way it's like having that person who can kind of guide you through all the ends and outs," Frank added.

Wednesday, Frank and J.D. will both meet Governor Walker before he presents his budget proposal to the entire state legislature.