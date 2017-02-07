Spredfast to close Madison office

Many kids in our area now have fidget spinners. The popular toy was designed to help those that deal with short attention spans.More >>
36-year-old Damien Payne is serving more than two years in prison in connection to a hand gun and his criminal history, even though an Ozaukee County jury found him not guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.More >>
Hazmat crews and Fond du Lac Fire were called to the Fond du Lac River on Thursday, where crews found a latex paint spill.More >>
Divers pulled the body of a 22-year-old man from Geneva Lake in Lake Geneva Thursday night.More >>
The new market is a celebration of Madison's unique and inspiring creative culture. 50 vendors showcased handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, foods and fresh produce.More >>
Middle school students in the Madison Metropolitan School District showed off months of hard work Thursday.More >>
A new park is coming to a neighborhood on Madison's southside later this year.More >>
Madison Police say several students were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a fight at La Follette High School.More >>
A large crowd is on hand for a public hearing Thursday morning on a Republican Assembly bill that would authorize the UW Board of Regents to codify rules of free expression on four-year and two-year campuses.More >>
Rock County detectives say they have no new leads in their search for 13 missing guns they say were stolen by manhunt suspect Joseph Jakubowski.More >>
Traumatic Brain Injuries are a major cause of death and disability in the United States.More >>
"It's the best hardest thing I ever do. It's the sacrifice that's worth it," says Susan Gold.More >>
Thousands of students at UW-Madison will get their diplomas this weekend. One of them has gone from U.S. Marine, to Dad, and will soon be a business owner aiming to help parents in Madison.More >>
They're the species that come with several myths, but bats actually help us in more ways than you think. However, scientists are worried after they've seen an unprecedented drop in the bat population due to a disease that's spreading across the state.More >>
Police near Milwaukee found a baby on board the getaway car crashed by a bank robbery suspect.
