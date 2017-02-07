Spredfast to close Madison office - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Spredfast to close Madison office

MADISON (WKOW) -- Almost 50 people are losing their jobs when a tech company closes its Madison office this summer.
    Spredfast, a social media software company, will close august 4, according to a notice released Tuesday by the state Department of Workforce Development.
    Forty-seven positions are expected to be eliminated.
    Spredfast is headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in New York City, London, Sydney, Australia & Madison

