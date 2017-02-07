EPA allows companies to 'work around' Clean Water Act - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin companies now have federal approval for a work-around to requirements of the Clean Water Act.
    The Environmental Protection Agency okayed a plan to allow businesses to pay fees to stretch out the timeline in which they'll have to reduce their phosphorus pollution.
    Those fees will help pay to reduce phosphorus runoff in other places.
    Permits for the work-around will come from the Department of Natural Resources.

