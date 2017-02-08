Madison alders condemn presidential travel ban order - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison alders condemn presidential travel ban order

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison has reaffirmed its standing as a welcoming city for immigrants.
    Tuesday night, alders passed a resolution that condemns the president's executive order on immigration and confirms the city's policies on federal immigration laws.
    The resolution declares that no city agency or employee will use city funds or resources to enforce those federal restrictions.

