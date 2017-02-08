Madison's Iranian-American community honors fallen firefighters - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison's Iranian-American community honors fallen firefighters

MADISON (WKOW) -- City officials, Madison firefighters and members of Madison's Iranian community gathered to pay respects to the lives of 16 firefighters who died in a massive fire in Tehran last month.

The deadly fire broke out at Tehran's historic Plasco Trade Center in the middle of Iran's largest city -- injuring 235 people.

"The Iranian community of Madison recognizes the bravery and sacrifice of these 16 Iranian firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty," says Majid Sarmadi,  a representative of Madison's Iranian-American community.

The event, held at Madison's City County building prior to the Common Council meeting, also praised the Madison Fire Department for selflessly protecting the city's residents every day.

